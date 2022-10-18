CODY, Wyo. - A grizzly bear injured two men who were recreating south of Cody, Wyoming Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department (WGFD) said in a release both men were transported to a nearby hospital--one via helicopter and the other via ambulance.

The men were recreating and antler hunting when they encountered the bear in close distance west of the Bobcat Houlihan trailhead on the Shoshone National Forest Saturday afternoon, according to WGFD.

The men were able to call 9-1-1 and search and rescue crews immediately responded with WGFD.

“Special thanks to Park County Search and Rescue and the Park County Sheriff's office for their quick response and coordination of the rescue,” Dan Smith, Cody Region wildlife supervisor, said in the release.

The incident investigation is ongoing; however, WGFD said the incident seems to be a "sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear."

WGFD is informing the public there has been a lot of bear activity at low elevations throughout the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, Clarks Fork River and Greybull River drainages in recent weeks.

“In the vicinity where the attack occurred, reports from landowners and hunters indicate there may be six to 10 different bears moving between agricultural fields and low elevation slopes,” Smith said in the release. “Game and Fish will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make management decisions in the best interest of public safety.”

“This is a sad and unfortunate situation, we wish both victims a full and speedy recovery,” Smith said in the release.