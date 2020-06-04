JACKSON, Wyo. - Teton County has released a hazard mitigation plan, which provides insight into natural hazards – such as wildfires, floods, and winter storms – that have or could impact Teton County. The plan also details mitigation strategies to help reduce hazard impacts.

"We are very excited to release this plan," said Rich Ochs, Coordinator for Teton County Emergency Management. "It provides some great insight to natural hazards present in our County and can help policymakers and the public make informed decisions about assessing risk."

Read the county's mitigation plan here: