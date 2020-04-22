The Wyoming Department of Health says a Teton County resident, previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, has died.

WDH says the patient was an older man who had existing health conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. He was hospitalized in another state.

There have now been seven reported deaths, 326 lab-confirmed cases and 121 probable cases reported so far in Wyoming.

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:

Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home much as possible.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/