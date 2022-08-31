PARK CO., Wyo. - A man who fled from law enforcement and charged at a deputy with a firearm was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

On Aug. 30, a Park County Sheriff's Office Deputy attempted a traffic stop on the man, which led to a pursuit.

The man tried to flee down a canal road, before stopping his vehicle and exiting with a firearm.

He then reportedly pointed the firearm at the deputy and charged.

The Park County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was forced to engage the man with lethal force and shots were fired. The suspect is deceased and the deputy is uninjured.

The Division of Criminal Investigation was directly notified and is currently investigating this with the full cooperation of the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says they are unable to release any more information, and Park County Sheriff Scott Steward is asking for patience while this investigation is completed.