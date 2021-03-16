Suspect apprehended after multi-agency vehicle pursuit

CODY, Wyo. - On March 16, at 10:41 a.m. a suspect in at least one felony auto burglary, a felony theft, unauthorized use of credit cards and multiple mail thefts was taken into custody after a multi-agency pursuit by the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in Montana.

At 9:15 a.m. Park County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Undersheriff Andy Varian said he attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle on Highway 291 (Southfork Highway). According to reports, the suspect refused to yield to the lawful stop. The pursuit then began and was quickly joined by the Cody Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the suspect continued down the Southfork hill and onto Yellowstone Avenue, maintaining speeds of about 45 mph. The suspect continued onto Sheridan Avenue and disregarded two traffic lights and failed to maintain a legal lane of travel. The Park County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Cody Police Department continued to follow the suspect , turning onto 16th Street. From there, they said, the suspect accelerated to 50 mph and continued to Big Horn Avenue and onto the Powell Highway were speeds reached 70 mph.

Meanwhile, Communications Officers in the Park County Sheriff’s Office were gathering information to disseminate, alerting other nearby agencies that assistance was needed. All the while, one dispatcher was assigned solely to monitoring the pursuit radio traffic, documenting everything that was said and providing a safety net for the active pursuers.

The suspect vehicle continued from Highway 14A to Lane 11, turned onto Highway 294, then proceeded, north bound, on Highway 120. They said the suspect managed to dodge spike strips three separate times and multiple patrol vehicles.

PCSO Communications Officers had Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office on the phone, preparing for the event to spread over the state line. Once permission to continue over the state line was granted PCSO deputies continued into Montana and were joined by Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said they successfully disabled the vehicle with spike strips. The suspect then turned off the highway into a residence, crashing through a fence and a lone pine tree that prevented the vehicle from striking the house. The suspect initially refused to leave the vehicle, but after lengthy negotiation, was eventually, safely taken into custody.

"The interagency collaboration was the key in this successful outcome, “ Sheriff Scott Steward said. “Not only by the many patrol units that preformed above standard, but by the expertise of the Communications Staff from all of these agencies that were able to bring necessary resources together so quickly.”

There are no more details available about the suspect or the crimes as this is an active investigation.