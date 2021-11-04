SHOSHONI, Wyo. - Work on slide stabilization near the Upper Wind River Canyon Campground is entering its second week.

The project is a part of an $8.78 million project adjacent to US20/WY789 between Shoshoni and Thermopolis at the north edge of the Upper Wind River Campground the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) reports.

The prime contractor is Oftedal Construction Inc., of Casper, and the slide stabilization subcontractor is Condon Johnson and Associates, Inc., of Kent, Washington.

Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland says the contractor is placing 179 aggregate columns in an area 50 feet wide and 700 feet long between the highway and river.

"The 179 aggregate columns are each six feet in diameter and are being drilled and placed 40 feet below the level of the Wind River," Erz said. "These columns will act as a shear key to catch the toe of the slide, with the slide surface actually under the river level."

Work will be done in two phases, with phase one consisting of two rows with a total of 92 aggregate columns, and phase two having another two rows of aggregate columns.

"Condon Johnson hopes to get all shafts drilled and placed before Christmas, but that schedule could change," Erz said.

The Wind River Canyon slide stabilization project includes slide repair, grading, slide stabilization rock (SSR), manual rock scaling, rockfall mitigation and other work on US20/WY789 beginning at milepost 115.9 through 123.12 inside the canyon between Shoshoni and Thermopolis the WYDOT said.

At this time, subcontractor Midwest Rockfall has completed rockfall mitigation work until next spring, and Erz reports work then will include installing rock bolts, rockfall mesh, a rock attenuator system and other items near the highway tunnels.

According to the WYDOT, the contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2022.