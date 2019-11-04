CODY, Wyo. - According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, a body was found by a local hunter over the weekend.

The sheriff's office says the hunter reported finding a body to law enforcement shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. They say the body was found on private property south of Cody and west of Highway 120. Authorities say the victim has been identified as a resident from southeast Wyoming.

According to the sheriff's office, the death is being investigated as a homicide and a suspect was apprehended later Saturday evening by Park County deputies, officers from the Bureau of Land Management, and Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is currently in custody.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is being conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and no further information is available at this time.