WHEATLAND, Wyo. - Several people were injured after a coach bus overturned south of Wheatland.

Wyoming Highway Patrol reports an investigation found the bus driver failed to negotiate a left hand curve and drove off the right side of the I-25, causing the bus to overturn.

A total of 40 occupants were on the bus at the time of the crash, and 11 were injured and taken to the Platte County Memorial Hospital.

The remaining occupants were taken to the Wheatland Fire Training Center, where the Platte County Emergency Management is assisting the occupants with food and lodging.

The people on the bus were coming from Texas and were contracted to work at a farm in the state of Washington.

The bus driver has been identified as a 55-year-old male from Texas and was not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

"A special thanks to Terry Stevenson with Platte County Emergency Management,Platte County Memorial Hospital, Platte County Sheriff's Department, Platte County 911 Dispatch, Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch, Wheatland Police Department, Wheatland Fire and EMS and Lee's Towing, who assisted with this incident," Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote.