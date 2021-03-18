CHEYENNE, Wyo. - U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) spoke on the Senate floor Thursday, speaking on why he opposes the newly confirmed Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.

“In this time of crisis, our Secretary of Health and Human Services may be the single most important member of the President’s Cabinet,” Sen. Barrasso said in his remarks.

Sen. Barrasso said Attorney General Becerra is unqualified, and that he is concerned that President Joe Biden nominated, “someone with no medical or public health experience.”

From a release of Sen. Brasso’s remarks:

“He supports Medicare for all, which would ban private health insurance. 180 million people who get their health insurance through their jobs would lose it... If his positions go forward and he has his way, American workers would lose that opportunity and the benefit of their jobs.

“He’s made a name for himself in the Democrat Party for his extreme positions on abortion.

“During his 24 years in Congress, Attorney General Becerra voted against every restriction on abortion. During his confirmation hearings, Senator Daines even asked him to name a single restriction he would support. He couldn’t name a single one. This extreme record has earned him a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood."

At the end of his remarks, Sen. Brasso said Xavier Becerra is out of touch with the views of the American people, and that President Biden has chosen, “an extremely liberal cabinet.”

“During this pandemic, we need a leader for the Department of Health and Human Services who brings us together as a nation,” Sen Brasso said.

You can watch Sen. Barrasso’s remarks online here.