PARK CO., Wyo. - Crews are searching for a man missing from Indiana near the Sunlight Creek Bridge.

The Park County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report Thursday at 4:48 pm that a 2018 red Jeep Wrangler with Indiana registration had been parked in the above area for a couple of days, and nobody had been around it.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, it had been determined the car had been there since at least June 5, and the vehicle is registered to Lance Daghy, who has been listed as a missing person, from Hobart, Indiana.

Daghy is a white male, who is described as being five foot six inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Search and rescue crews are in the area trying to locate Daghy.

The sheriff’s office reports it is unknown if he has the appropriate equipment and supplies for a multiple-day stay in the wilderness, and it has been reported that he has no real backpacking or camping experience.

If you have seen Daghy or have had contact with him, you are asked to call 307-527-8700 or 307-754-8700.