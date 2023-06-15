SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Scammers claiming to be from the office of Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips are reaching out to people in Sheridan County.

Residents are being warned by the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office that they may receive a call from a scammer telling them they failed to appear before Judge Darci Phillips and then demand payment of fines over the phone or other platforms.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said the courts, or law enforcement agencies, will never contact individuals by phone and demand money over the phone due to unpaid fines, warrants, or failed court appearances.

If you receive one of these calls, you are advised to hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency and/or the agency the caller is claiming to be from and verify the information yourself.

If you are ever unsure, you can also contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and a staff member can help.