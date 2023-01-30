CODY, Wyo. - Sandbags are ready to be filled on the Lower Southfork road, southwest of Cody, just in case the Shoshone River backs up. The rising levels of ice at the bridge are stopping the flow of water from the nearby Absaroka range, and have already caused issues for one homeowner, according to Jeff Martin, the Park County Homeland Security Director.

“We have some pretty localized flooding to this point,” he said. “If residents need sandbags to help alleviate some of their concerns, we'll take sandbags.”

But the rising ice is crowding the bridge itself, and could cause damage, according to Brian Edwards, Park County Engineer.

“There is a concern because the ice and the water can provide substantial uplift pressure,” said Edwards. “It's mainly the joints at the abutments and at the piers. They're designed to withstand some pressure, but if the ice pressure gets too much on it, it can shift the bridge or bend bridge components or connections, and could render the bridge structurally unstable.”

This is the second time in the last few years that the rising ice has caused county officials to be concerned about this particular bridge. Edwards said the last time was in 2019, and the situation was severe enough to close the bridge, forcing residents on the other side to drive an additional 5 miles to get to town.

“Last time it closed, I want to say it was for about two weeks,” said Edwards. “And it's an inconvenience, but the residents that live there are fortunate that they do have another way in and out.”

Edwards explained that the issue stems from rising sediment levels at the mouth of the Shoshone River, where it empties into the Buffalo Bill Reservoir.

There are a few options, Edwards said, to help address the situation. Crews attempted to break the ice with heavy equipment earlier this week, but Edwards said that was just one of several options they may implement to ensure that the bridge is safe.

“If we can keep black sand on the ice on either side of the bridge, when it's sunny during the day, it collects the heat, and it just softens the ice a little bit,” he said. “If it gets really bad, I mean, there's things on the Corps side that can be done. I mean, it involves explosives, but there's a lot of things that can be done.”

But until more long-term solutions can be met, it’s a waiting game, said Edwards. And with the coming cold front and more snow set to hit the area, officials are watching the situation carefully.