Reward offered in return for info regarding arson at clinic in Casper

The following is a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives:

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Casper Police Department are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Wellspring Health Access Clinic.

Wellspring Health Access Clinic, located at 918 East 2nd Street in Casper, was damaged by fire on Wednesday, May 25th, in the early morning hours with the Casper Police and Fire Departments responding to the initial report. ATF Certified Fire Investigators have also responded to the scene of the now suspected Arson to provide investigational support for the Casper Police Department.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this Arson. Tipsters should contact ATF at (307) 633-9400, (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

