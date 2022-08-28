SHOSHONE NAT’L FOREST - The Shoshone National Forest encompasses 2.4 million acres of rugged mountain beauty - more than 1.4 million acres of which is congressionally designated wilderness.

Since 1936, the Crandall ranger station, located an hour northwest of Cody, has been home to forest rangers and their families year-round. But the years have taken their toll on the buildings – so the Forest Service has partnered with HistoriCorp volunteers to restore the buildings for future generations.

“Between Crandall and Sunlight, those two ranger stations, we had rangers that lived here year-round,” said Kristie Thompson, Public Affairs Officer for the Shoshone National Forest. “They were vital to our preservation and conservation of the Shoshone National Forest.”

Reid Saunders is a project supervisor for HistoriCorps, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving historic places. She said this project is unique in that the building will actually be in use, rather than set aside as a museum.

“So far we’ve done a lot of log repair, we’ve also done window work and kind of sealing the building from weather.”

Thompson said funding for the restoration was made available through the “First Forest Initiative,” part of the Great American Outdoors Act.

“The first two years, we’ll do work here at the Crandall work station,” said Thompson, “and then one year so far has been funded at our Sunlight Ranger Station. Total, it’s about $300,000 just for this project alone.

Archaeologist Kyle Wright explained that by restoring these historic buildings, we’re preserving a piece of our national heritage.

“I think, the Shoshone National Forest, being the first national forest in the nation, it’s kind of a special place,” said Wright. “We have a long history, our historic structures are a reflection of our growth and our progress through the years.”

Victoria Ibarra, an engineer with the Shoshone National Forest, said these buildings will continue to be used.

“This is where our employees are staying throughout the summer, who come and help us, so we want to make sure these buildings stay upkept.”

Work on the Crandall Ranger Station is wrapping up for this year, but Saunders said HistoriCorps volunteers will return next summer.

“All these buildings are giving us touchstones to our past,” she said.