SHERIDAN, Wyo. - A person believed to have been impersonating law enforcement in the Sheridan County area has been determined to be an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

In a release shared June 7, the Sheridan Police Department said the individual flashed the headlights of his GMC pickup and manually motioned for another driver to pull over.

He reportedly presented himself as a police lieutenant with some type of badge and gave the person he pulled over a verbal warning.

The initial release from the Sheridan Police Department said they do have some unmarked vehicles, but they are equipped with red and blue emergency lights, sirens and police radios. They added that officers will not waive at drivers or flash headlights to initiate a traffic stop.

On June 8, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said they determined the man was an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy pulled over the other car for a perceived violation of Wyoming State Statute.

The sheriff’s office said there is no known concern to the public from a possible law enforcement impersonator in the Sheridan County area.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.