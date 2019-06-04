A second day of repairs is continuing on the Pat O' Hara Creek bridge on Wyoming 296 (Chief Joseph Scenic Highway).

The Pat O' Hara Creek bridge is located north of Cody, just hundreds of feet off Wyoming 120, at the beginning of Chief Joseph Scenic Highway.

Extreme erosion, caused by a large rain event on May 26, washed the rock riprap away from the bridge piers of the Pat O'Hara Creek bridge. The erosion forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to load-limit the bridge at 13 tons until repairs could be completed.

WYDOT officials developed a plan late last week, and after consultation with WYDOT bridge engineers, WYDOT workers launched repairs Monday underneath the bridge at the southeast end of Chief Joseph Scenic Highway.

"Our guys are making excellent progress on these repairs. We have replaced rock riprap lost during the extreme erosion event, and currently, we are reinforcing the H-pile bridge piers by welding large angle iron to the piers," said Wyoming Department of Transportation district maintenance engineer Lyle Lamb of Basin. "We're hoping to complete the repairs this week and remove the 13-ton weight limit."

Lamb said the repairs, when complete, should keep the highway open to bigger trucks and tour buses until a more-permanent repair project happens in the future. "We're estimating a more-permanent fix of the bridge may cost $300,000 or more," he said.

The Pat O' Hara Creek bridge was built in the 1960s.

WY296 remains open for residents and travelers.