Rendezvous Royale brings art world to Cody

CODY, Wyo. - It’s been 41 years since the first Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale was held at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, and director Kathy Thompson said this year’s event showcases some of the most unique western art ever assembled.

“This year, we have 104 artists, and I guess I say it every year, but it's so true that there's 104 ways to see the West,” Thompson said. “They all look at the West a little bit differently.”

COVID-19 put a damper on the annual event the last two years, but this year Thompson said they expect to host hundreds of guests.

“Last year, we had 300 registered guests, and this year, we're filling our tent back up,” she said. “And on any given day of the events, we'll probably have 600 people in the tent. And that would include our registered guests, plus all of our volunteers that pull this all together.”

Tina Hoebelheinrich is the director of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, which co-hosts the annual Rendezvous Royale with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The annual Rendezvous showcases western artists and artisans, and includes the art show and sale, which will take place Friday and Saturday. Workshops and presentations began Monday, and the grand finale, the Patron’s Ball, will bookend this year’s gathering.

“It's people shopping downtown,” said Hoebelheinrich. “Our Thursday night artwalk has become very popular for local businesses. We're really excited for that participation."

Hoebelheinrich pointed out that this week-long celebration of Western art benefits the entire community.

“We also just work with a tremendous number of local partners for goods and services,” she said. “We try and keep as much of that here local as possible.”

Last year’s art show netted the artists and the community more than a million dollars, Hoebelheinrich said, adding that this annual celebration helps to extend the community’s tourist season, which drives much of the local economy.

“Shoulder season events really do help keep that flow of visitors to Cody,” she said. “And this is the granddaddy of them all.”