YELLOWSTONE NAT'L PARK - All five entrances to Yellowstone National Park are closed to inbound traffic, due to flooding at levels not seen before in the Park’s history.
The disaster has caused a chain reaction for both visitors and locals. Tina Hoebelheinrich, director of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, said her staff has been fielding phone calls and re-directing tourists since the Park shut down yesterday.
“Lots of families, lots of foreign travelers have been in the visitor center, trying to devise Plan B,” said Hoebelheinrich.
She pointed out that although only two of the five entrances have confirmed road damage that makes the routes impassable, power outages and water quality concerns have facilitated the closure of the other gates into Yellowstone, and the evacuation of guests.
“We know this morning that Canyon does not have power; Lake does not have power; Grant does,” Hoebelheinrich said. “Most of the visitors have been evacuated from the Park, but they do have some folks still in the back country that they're trying to make contact with and get them evacuated.”
Because the devastation has extended beyond the borders of Yellowstone National Park and affected southern Montana, neighboring communities are offering to help.
Residents in Red Lodge, Montana are dealing with the effects of massive flooding, so a group from Cody is organizing a drive to bring food and other supplies to the community just an hour north.
“I got here right at about 7:45 this morning, and people start showing up,” said Mark Musser. “As soon as we're full here, I think we're going to take this trailer, we have an overflow trailer. So we're going to haul this trailer, and head to Montana.”
Musser said they will continue to accept donations throughout the coming days, as the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.