CODY, Wyo. - A tiny kitten, who was left for dead by the side of the road this winter in Burlington, has a new lease on life thanks to the outpouring of support from communities in Park and Big Horn Counties.

At first glance, you’d never know that this quiet, playful kitten has already used up one of her nine lives. That is, until you notice that her ears are missing, her tail is gone, and so are her feet.

“Now she’s got a little chicken nugget,” said Jessy Farnworth, with the Park County Animal Shelter.

Brought into the Park County Animal Shelter just before Valentine’s Day, the five-month-old feline had been found in a yard near Burlington, following weeks of bitter cold temperatures.

“Some folks had found her in their front yard when it was like -30 out and they took her in. They tried to see what they could do for her and found out that her frostbite injuries were more than what they could handle. And so they brought her here to us,” Farnworth said.

After multiple surgeries, the kitten they named “Popsicle” turned out to be a fighter, with a strong will to live. Over $6,300 was raised by donors, which covered the costs of the surgeries, and more.

“It kind of made us cry a little bit, because we were able to see the updates on how much we'd gotten in the donations, and it was just overwhelming. We appreciate everybody for it,” said Farnworth.

And in the month since her surgeries, Popsicle has adapted well.

“She has just been tootling around without any covers or anything on her feet, as long as it's on a soft surface,” Farnworth also said.

As severe as her injuries are, there’s still hope that Popsicle might someday be mobile, thanks to an organization called K9 Carts that provides mobility carts for animals.

“They made it to where it will grow with her. It can get taller, and it also can get wider, so that it accommodates her size. And it'll be great for later on, to relieve stress off of her stumps, and kind of help keep her back straight and just overall give her some relief,” Farnworth added it is unusual to have an animal with such severe injuries land on their doorstep.

“A lot of the animals, for as extreme as her injuries were, they usually give up. And she pushed through. I mean, she wanted to live, so we gave her the opportunity, and she rolled with it,” Farnworth concluded.

The Park County Animal Shelter is happy to report that little Popsicle has already been adopted, but urges anyone who finds themselves in a situation in which they can’t properly care for a pet to contact their local shelter.