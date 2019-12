LOVELL, Wyo. - Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special trip to Wyoming on Sunday to deliver gifts to families in need, with a little help from the Lovell Police Department.

This is the third year the Lovell Police Department has held its "Blue Santa" program, in which officers and dispatchers escort Santa and Mrs. Claus to deliver gifts to local families.

The gifts were provided through the North Big Horn Hospital's Share-a-Stocking campaign, according to the police department's Facebook post.