CODY, Wyo. - The Cody Police Department, Powell Police Department, and Park County Sheriff's Department have released a joint letter to Park County residents.

The letter addresses the death of George Floyd and condemns the actions of the officers involved in his death.

"Law Enforcement in Park county is appalled by the indefensible use of force and lack of intervention by other officers on the scene that led to George Floyd's death," the letter states. "These officers must be held legally accountable for their actions and inactions that were inconsistent with any legitimate training and procedures of our profession."

The letter is signed by Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker, and Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt.

Read the entire letter here: