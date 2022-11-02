ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. - Over 200 pounds of marijuana were found in a car that was pulled over near Elk Mountain Saturday.

A vehicle was stopped on Oct. 30 for a traffic infraction in I-90 in the Elk Mountain area.

The driver reportedly gave a trooper inconsistent statements, and they were detained after the trooper observed “additional suspicious factors,” the Wyoming Highway Patrol reports.

A K-9 was deployed who gave a positive alert indicating the odor of an illegal substance.

Around 221 pounds of marijuana were located following a search.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failure to maintain a single lane of travel.