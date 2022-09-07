BASIN, Wyo. - Nursing homes across the region are closing due to staff shortages and financial concerns.

At the Bonnie Bluejacket nursing home between Greybull and Basin, staff members care for residents who have lived in Big Horn County for most of their lives. But in recent months, administrators have raised concerns that there’s not enough money to keep the facility open.

Rick Schroeder, who is the interim CEO for Three Rivers Health, said that last year alone, the hospital subsidized the nursing home to the tune of almost a million dollars.

“Reimbursements for Medicaid have stayed pretty stagnant as costs continue to rise,” he said. “And so based on that model, we just could not.. we just can't keep things going under the current situation that we find ourselves in, the current business model.”

For Greybull Police Chief Bill Brenner, the possibility of closing the nursing home is not just a community problem – it’s a family concern. His mother is one of the residents at Bonnie Bluejacket.

“This is part of the community,” he said. “This is people's parents, grandparents, and they want to be able to put them in a place that's close, where they can come see them on the weekends or every day for that matter. And if they close this facility down, they're not going to be able to do that.”

But in looking at the numbers, Schroeder said the outlook is bleak at the current Medicaid funding levels.

“Right now, we get $183 and some change every day for every resident,” he said. Our costs are $305, just marginal costs.”

However, Schroeder said there is hope, and grant funding could be the answer.

“Some of the things that we've looked at, we've looked at two grants – well, one is a grant, and one is actually a Medicaid distress facility rate increase,” he said. “That rate increase has been approved for six months, and with the potential of six months again in the future, if we need it, and that is a substantial number.”

Nursing Home Supervisor Anna Preciado says their number one priority is the residents.

“We're just trying to do the best by them, and make sure that they have a safe, appropriate place to live.”