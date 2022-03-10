Northwest College announces Lisa Watson as new NWC president

POWELL, Wyo. - The Northwest College Board of Trustees is announcing Lisa Watson as the new NWC president.

NWC said in a release Watson has been the interim president of NWC since Nov. 19, 2020. In her eighth year working at NWC, she perviously served as the vice president of administrative services and finance.

“After a strong recommendation from the Presidential Search Committee, the Board further deliberated and unanimously voted to retain Lisa Watson as President of Northwest College,” Dr. Mark Wurzel, president of the NWC Board of Trustees said in the release.

NWC said the following about Watson in their release:

"Watson has spent close to 12 years in higher education, including four at Miles Community College where she also served as Interim President and Vice President. During her career, she has led and supported various initiatives and efforts designed to move these institutions and their students forward for success. Under her leadership, she has guided transformational work, developed facility master planning, improved budgeting and financial operations, and developed a strong understanding of the Wyoming Community College system and legislative process.

Before working in higher education, Watson held various positions in finance and has extensive experience in private industry. As a CPA, she has worked with various businesses, including family-held ag operators, downtown business owners, and fortune 500 companies with international operations.

Throughout her career, Watson has been involved in numerous activities related to her work and personal life. She has served on the National Association of College and University Business Officers sustainability board for chief business officers and is a proud member of Leadership Wyoming's class of 2018. Before living in Wyoming, she also served as a member of the Miles City Rotary Club, Holy Rosary hospital audit, Holy Rosary endowment, and Leadership Miles City. Additionally, she was the Treasurer of the Custer County Republican Women for ten years.

Watson holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in international business from the University of Miami, having graduated Summa Cum Laude. She is a certified public accountant, earning her bachelor's in Accounting from the University of Colorado - Boulder. Currently, she is a doctoral student in the higher education administration program at the University of Wyoming.

Watson grew up in Colorado but spent her summers and free time in Riverton, Wyoming, and Wibaux, Montana, where her family hails, and she considered home. Her husband, Thomas Watson, is a certified public accountant, and the couple has one son in elementary school."