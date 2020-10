CENTENNIAL, Wyo. - We are tracking a wildfire in southeastern Wyoming that has destroyed 29 homes and 31 other structures.

The Mullen Fire is expected to be a problem for weeks to come.

It's burned more than 100-thousand acres in Medicine Bow National Forest. Officials were unable to assess damage for days, but they say they eventually got in and found cabins and other buildings burned in the lower Keystone, Lake Creek and Foxborough Developments.