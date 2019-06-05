More flooding possible in Sheridan County in north Wyoming

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - Residents in northern Wyoming are being told to remain on alert for more flooding from rain on top of snowmelt runoff.

Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards says the county could see more flooding because of water being released from the Park Reservoir, high temperatures that will increase snowmelt and the potential for thunderstorms this weekend.

The Sheridan Press reports that high rivers and creeks caused flooding issues and damage in the county last week.

Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson says some homes close to the Little Tongue River were damaged by water.

Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark says one house sustained about $100,000 worth of damage and the Connor Battlefield State Historic Site in Ranchester remains closed indefinitely due to flooding.

Clark says he's contacted the state about potential assistance.