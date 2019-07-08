Michigan man struck and killed by vehicle on Wyoming highway

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Michigan man was struck and killed by a vehicle while standing on a Wyoming highway at night.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol tells KGAB-AM the crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 85 south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border.

The patrol says the driver of a northbound vehicle reported she spotted two people on the road, one in the northbound lane and another in the emergency lane.

She said she tried to swerve but was unable to avoid hitting the person in the middle of her lane. The patrol identified the victim as 45-year-old Charles MacDonald of Livonia, Michigan.

