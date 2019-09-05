The U.S. Forest Service says a mandatory evacuation notice in now in effect for the cabins in the Kitty Creek drainage and the Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp.

A mandatory evacuation notice means that residents of cabins/residences in these areas need to leave the area immediately due to the encroaching Fishhawk Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service reminds those in the evacuation areas that property can be replaced while human lives cannot.

An informational staging area has been established for evacuees in the Cody Courthouse parking lot for questions relating to the evacuation.

The U.S. Forest Service says Shoshone National Forest Fire personnel are making preparations to protect the properties in this area, however this is notice that the fire has breached a line of protection that indicates a full evacuation is necessary.

The Rocky Mountain Type 2 Blue Team has taken over management of the fire. Mike Haydon is the Incident Commander.

The U.S. Forest Service says firefighter and public safety will remain a top priority for the Fishhawk Fire.

The fire had significant growth to the north overnight. Hotshot crews were staged at the Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp to monitor the fire throughout the night.

Structure protection work continued Thursday in the North Fork corridor.

The U.S. Fire Service says firefighters have been building fire line around structures in Kitty Creek in addition to implementing structure protection around nearby lodges.

Due to rugged terrain and safety concerns, the southern perimeter of the fire will be monitored by air assets.

The Shoshone National Forest has implemented an area closure around the Fishhawk Fire for public safety. For a map of closure area please go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.

The U.S Forest Service says it is a priority of Incident Command to keep the North Fork corridor open to the public. US Highway 14/16/20 is open; please be advised that smoke may impede travel, so reduced speeds may be necessary.