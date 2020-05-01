CODY, Wyo - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says a man was injured Friday morning by a grizzly bear while shed antler hunting in Sunlight Basin, northwest of Cody. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The department says once it was notified it immediately responded to the area to assist Park County Search and Rescue and to begin an investigation.

The man reportedly was in the East Painter Creek drainage north of the Sunlight Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area when he encountered the grizzly. Game and Fish says the investigation is ongoing.

"The safety of outdoor recreationists is always at the forefront of our minds," said Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith. "Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured and we wish him a full and speedy recovery."