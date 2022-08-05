JACKSON, Wyo. - Lightning struck a group of backpackers who were camping at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness, killing a 22-year-old.

The victim and another man who was also injured were a part of 14 adults on an organized wilderness trip.

Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) was notified just before 6:30 pm Tuesday, Aug. 2, and mobilized a response.

A request was issued for the interagency helicopter from Teton Helitack and the helicopter flew three SAR volunteers to the site on Tuesday evening according to TCSAR.

The victim had been receiving CPR for more than an hour before the SAR team members landed.

Members looked over the victim but determined he could not be revived.

The injured backpacker was taken out with one SAR member before meeting an ambulance in Moran and eventually being flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center.

A second flight transported the deceased to the Jackson Hole Airport where he was met by the Teton County Coroner.

Due to nightfall and inclement weather, the helicopter could not safely return to the scene, and the two remaining SAR members stayed overnight to manage the scene and provide support to the other members of the party.

In the morning, the volunteers reported to Incident Command that two other members of the party would need to be evacuated by air from the backcountry.

The interagency helicopter was requested, and after being delayed by fog, it picked up the two additional patients and remaining SAR members to transport them out of the backcountry.

The National Lightning Safety Council reports this was the first lightning fatality in Wyoming in 2022, and the ninth in the U.S.

“TCSAR recognizes the tragedy of this rare event, and extends its sincere condolences to the deceased man’s family and friends and everyone involved in the incident. The team also appreciates the partnership with Teton Helitack and support from Grand Teton National Park that facilitated the use of the interagency helicopter,” TCSAR said.