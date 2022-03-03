CODY, Wyo. - Law enforcement is reminding Park County residents to be on the lookout for scams after a citizen received a letter saying their home was in trouble due to delinquent taxes.

Park County Sheriff Scott A. Steward, says the letter demanded a large sum of money in order to rectify the situation and prevent actions such as, “seizing Social Security benefits, garnishing wages and bank accounts, revoking benefits, suspending licenses, and a levy or offset to any tax refund gained this year.”

The letter reportedly appeared to be from an authentic agency and used legal language in an attempt to confuse and frighten the intended victim.

“There is definitely a sense of urgency in the letter for an immediate response. All of this is an indication that this is a scam,” Sheriff Steward said. “Thieves are always looking for new and innovative ways to take advantage of honest, hard-working, people and the first best line of defense is to be informed.”

If you receive this type of correspondence in the mail, you are being reminded to double-check, slow down and calm down before doing anything.

You can contact local offices with known numbers to verify any documents received.

Sheriff Steward says the Park County Treasurer’s Office will always have information about the tax status of a local property and the Park County Clerk’s Office will always know of a local lien or levy.

Sheriff Scott Steward, along with Chief Chuck Baker and Chief Roy Eckerdt are reminding everyone:

DO NOT rush.

Call a family member, friend, or a KNOWN community resource to help.

· If they claim to be law enforcement, a local utility, or a business, HANG UP and call back on an established, known number.

Gift cards or green dot cards are NEVER an appropriate way to pay a fine or take care of a warrant.

Do not deposit or cash checks that are unknown. Contact the financial institution that is listed on the check via an established or know number.

DO NOT HESITATE TO ASK FOR HELP.

Finally, remember to be protective of personal information such as birth date, social security number, bank account numbers, or credit card information.

Local Resources:

Park County Sheriff’s Office 307-527/754-8700

Cody Police Department 307-527-8700

Powell Police Department 307-754-2212

Park County Treasurer’s Office 307-527-8630

Park County Clerk’s Office 307-527-8600

Other useful links provided by Sheriff Steward: