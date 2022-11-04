WORLAND, Wyo. - When Hurricane Ida blew its way through Louisiana in August of 2021, it left behind a path of destruction only exceeded by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Bowl South of Louisiana, a family-owned bowling center in Houma, was among the casualties.

But the death of one dream saved another. Like an organ donor, parts of Bowl South have found continued life in another family’s business – Hurricane Lanes in Worland, which in 2021 was in need of replacing their wooden bowling lanes.

“We were looking and she said, ‘Hey, I found these lanes,’” said John Noland, owner of Hurricane Lanes. “‘They're down in Louisiana, at a bowling center that was wiped out by the hurricane.’”

Noland, his sons, and two friends drove the 36-hour drive straight to Houma to disassemble and load the bowling lanes. Noland’s son, Ashton, who was just 13 at the time, said he wasn’t prepared for the level of damage.

“We had to bring generators in to charge the batteries for stuff, because there was no power in there,” said Ashton. “It was something I was not ready for.”

But this story is about so much more than just replacing bowling alley lanes. It’s about bringing two families together under very unique circumstances – and there was a lot of synchronicity involved, as well.

Bowl South owner Marie Lirette told Noland that her late husband, Terry, had said he would give her a sign when it was time to close Bowl South. That sign, Lirette believed, came in the similarities between the Noland family and her own – each building their lives around their bowling centers, and even having family names in common.

“She started talking about siblings that she had, and her siblings’ names match all four of us kids, my siblings,” said Noland.

Michelle Dorman, Hurricane Lanes co-owner, said the entire experience has made her even more grateful for the bowling community that connects people, no matter the distance.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, you’re still bowling family,” she said. “And there is that connection.”