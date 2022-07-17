Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected Monday. Low temperatures tonight may only drop to the low 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. &&

...Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of north central Big Horn, southeastern Musselshell, Yellowstone, central Rosebud and southern Treasure Counties through 230 AM MDT... At 142 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm wind gusts from near Billings to 15 miles south of Ballantine, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Billings, Hardin, Custer, Lockwood, Huntley, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Worden, Billings West End, Ballantine, Pompeys Pillar, Bighorn and Acton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH