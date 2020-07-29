The following is a press release from the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.

POWELL, WYO. – Heart Mountain Interpretive Center will take part in a new national event, “America’s Summer Roadtrip,” on Saturday, August 1. The online broadcast, created and hosted by The Pursuit of History, promises to take viewers “across the country and through our nation’s history” with 12 live tours of historic sites across the nation.

The event on August 1 runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern, with all tours broadcast at AmericasSummerRoadtrip.org. Conducted by leading expert guides, each tour will include a special behind-the-scenes look at areas, exhibits and artifacts that visitors would not get to see even if they went in person. Preview videos and a schedule of the day’s events can be found on the website. After the live broadcasts, each tour will be archived on that page for future viewing.

The 12 historic sites selected to participate represent many different eras, geographies, and voices:

Historic New Bridge Landing (River Edge, NJ) – Revolutionary War battle site & Washington headquarters

The Rebecca Nurse Homestead (Salem, MA) – Home of woman convicted and executed in Salem Witch Trials

Faneuil Hall (Boston) – Cradle of Liberty. The site of historic meetings, speeches, and debates for 275 years

Minute Man National Park (Lexington and Concord) – Site of the first battle in the Revolutionary War

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center (Cincinnati) – Abolitionist-era museum and education center dedicated to ongoing struggle for freedom and equality

The Molly Brown House (Denver) – Famed Titanic survivor’s ornate Victorian-era mansion

Thomas Edison National Historical Park (West Orange, NJ) – Industrial facility built by Edison in 1887 to research and develop his inventions

Wright Brothers National Memorial (Kill Devil Hills, NC) – Site of the first successful, sustained, powered flights in a heavier-than-air machine

American Heritage Museum (Hudson, MA) – Military history museum with extensive collection of vehicles from World War II, as well as World War I and other wars

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center (Powell, WY) – WW II Japanese American confinement camp

Chaco Culture National Historical Park (New Mexico) – Ruins of the largest and most advanced ancient Pueblo villages in the Southwest

Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park (Near Sacramento) – Site of discovery that sparked California’s 1849 “Gold Rush”

“We are delighted that Heart Mountain Interpretive Center will be a part of this groundbreaking new event,” explained Carrie Lund, founder and executive director of The Pursuit of History. “They will reach people across the country who have a passion for history, which helps the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation fulfill their mission, and we expect many viewers from across the country will visit in future years.”

The Pursuit of History is a non-profit organization that engages adults in conversation about history and connects them with historic sites in their communities and across the country through unique annual events, including “History Camp” events in major cities throughout the United States, and through video and other online content.

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center tells the story of some 14,000 Japanese Americans unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 to 1945. The center is located between Cody and Powell on Highway 14A. For more information about the interpretive center or this event, please call (307) 754-8000 or visit www.heartmountain.org.