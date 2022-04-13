MOOSE, Wyo. - Grand Teton National Park rangers will be taking the public on a tour to view strutting sage grouse on a historic lek near Mormon Row at GTNP.

The event will take place Saturday, April 23, Sunday, April 24 and Saturday, April 30. It begins at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center at 5:30 a.m. Reservations are required.

"Ranger-led grouse strut programs offer a unique opportunity to witness greater sage grouse congregate and perform animated mating displays by males during the breeding season. This behavior occurs each spring, when multiple males gather in open areas called leks. During this time, males use their tail feathers and expandable air sacs under their throats to compete with other males for optimum position on the lek and the attention of females. Rangers will provide information about sage grouse and conservation efforts underway for populations that are declining throughout much of the American West," the National Park Service said in a release.

To make a reservation, call 307-739-3399 or speak with a ranger at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.