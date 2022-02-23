CODY, Wyo. - Over the Super Bowl LVI weekend, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) says the Fremont County DUI Task Force made 164 traffic stops.

The focus was on impaired driving for the weekend, and three impaired drivers were arrested, but the task force also made five controlled substance arrests and issued five citations for no seat belt, 37 citations for speeding and 38 citations for other offenses on top of making 13 other arrests.

According to the WYDOT, there were 12 fatal crashes and 13 traffic-related fatalities in Fremont County in 2021. Of the 13 fatalities, eight were alcohol-related.

In 2021, there were 56 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County. In January 2022, there was one reported alcohol-related crash in Fremont County.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force is giving the following recommendations for safe alternatives to drinking and driving: