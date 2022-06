CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is ordering flags, both U.S. and state, to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of a Wyoming U.S. Marine who died in an aircraft crash in California.

A release from Gordon's office said U.S. Marine Seth Rasmuson, of Buffalo, died in an Osprey aircraft crash during a training exercise Wednesday.

Flags are to remain half-staff until sunset Monday, June 13.