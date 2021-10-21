CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Flags in Wyoming have been ordered to be flown at half staff on Oct. 23 in honor of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Governor Mark Gordon ordered flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, Oct. 23.

A public memorial service for McCollum will take place on Saturday at the Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch, accessed off of South Park Loop Road in Jackson. Seating will begin at 1:00 pm for the 2:00 pm service.