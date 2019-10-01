NEWCASTLE, Wyo. - According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Texas law enforcement has confirmed the capture of a second escaped Wyoming inmate.

Texas law enforcement says Robert Simpson was apprehended in Dallas Tuesday. They released no further details of his capture.

Robert Simpson and Jason Green escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, Wyoming on September 22. Green was caught by law enforcement in Mesquite, Texas on September 29.

The Wyoming DOC says right now the status of "Shadow," a dog that Simpson reportedly stole from the Wyoming Honor Camp’s Project LOVED canine program, is unknown.

The Wyoming DOC says it's not certain when Simpson and Green will be returned to Wyoming and what additional charges they may face. Prior to the escape, Green was serving a three to eight-year sentence for larceny and Simpson was serving a five to 15-year sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon.