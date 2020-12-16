CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced they will be removing the federal domestic emerald ash borer (EAB) quarantine regulations Monday. The APHIS says they will publish and make effective this rule in 2021 on Jan. 14.

The federal quarantine, originally enacted in 2003, has shown to be ineffective at controlling the spread of EAB and expensive to enforce, according to the Wyoming State Forestry Division (WYSFD). Additionally, they say the cost incurred annually by commercial entities affected by these regulations is estimated to be between $9.8 million and $27.8 million.

Instead, the APHIS says they plan on using funding allocated to maintaining the quarantine regulations for biocontrol, integrated pest management and education/outreach programs and research.

EAB has not been found in Wyoming to date, according to the WYSFD. They say the closest identification of EAB was in Fort Collins, Colo. in June 2020.

Since tourism, high frequency of travel throughout Colorado and the proximity to nearby populations of EAB put Wyoming’s ash trees at significant risk the WSFD, APHIS, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, city foresters, county conservation districts, arborists and neighboring states continue to work to detect, educate, and prepare for the probability of EAB in Wyoming.

The WSFD says a significant source of new EAB introductions has been linked to the movement of firewood. EAB is difficult to detect and often goes unnoticed for many years. So, to prevent the spread of EAB and other potentially damaging insects, they ask you to not transport firewood and buy it where you burn it.

Final rule and stakeholder announcement can be found at: https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-26734.pdf