CODY, Wyo. - Craig Kenyon is living his dream. But you might not think that if you saw the piles of laundry he is personally tending to as the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody.

“We’re having to do a little more and more ourselves,” said Kenyon. “You know, we’ve lost some kids, they’d either go back to school, or it just wasn’t they thought it was.”

Kenyon is one of just three people running the guest ranch at the end of this summer season – that’s down from the eight people he started out with at the beginning of the season.

“Getting people hired in the first place has been a stretch,” he said, “something that the East Yellowstone Valley lodges are facing – we’ve been facing for quite a while.”

But it’s not just staffing issues that have made this summer challenging. The disastrous flood that closed down Yellowstone National Park in June caused confusion for potential guests, resulting in cancellations.

“We did go through about 2-3 weeks of some heavy cancellations, people backing out,” Kenyon said. “There were some legitimate claims, they couldn’t get to us, we understand that.”

Kenyon added that he, and other tourist-based business owners, felt the media was partly to blame for the rash of cancellations.

“A lot of misreporting hurt us,” he said. “We were getting phone calls wondering if Yellowstone was going to be open, whether they were going to be open next year.”

Despite the setbacks, Kenyon said the lodge experienced a decent tourist year, even though he and his small staff had to rely on friends and family to fill in the gaps to make sure that guests had a positive experience.

“It’s good to be local, it’s good to have great friends and family that have come to our call, to fill in the slot where we’re not able to hire folks or get people to come up here,” he said.

Despite the hardship, Kenyon said he is absolutely living his dream.

“You know, it’s still my dream, you just have to work a little harder at it.”