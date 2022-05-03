CODY, Wyo. - Delta Airlines is is cancelling all its scheduled flights between Cody and Salt Lake City due to a scarcity of pilots.

United Airlines will now be the only airline to provide service from Denver to the Yellowstone Reginal Airport (YRA) in Cody.

“We won’t have any flights from Delta to Salt Lake this year,” YRA manager Aaron Buck said. “They've told us that due to this pilot shortage, they can't do the route at this time.”

According to Buck, the loss of flight service between Cody and Salt Lake City will negatively affect the YRA's income.

“It'll greatly affect the income of the airport directly,” he said. “It also will affect the income of the community a little bit as far as the number of people. I mean, 400 less people a week that can get access to Cody through the airport.”

However, the Jackson airport will be closed for reconstruction through the middle of June working in YRA's favor.

“So we're gonna have still a really strong April and a really strong May, and even a really strong June compared to last year,” said Buck. “Some of the extra flights that we’re missing are going to be in our July, August timeframe.”

The executive director for the Park County Travel Council, Ryan Hauck, said the pilot scarcity is another result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First, it was no travel, then last year, it was staffing, and this year, it is lack of pilots,” Hauck said.

“Talking with Yellowstone, talking with the hoteliers here, demand is still coming,” he said. “We are still on point to have an amazing year this year. And yes, there's gonna be some roadblocks for people but that hasn't stopped people last year or the year before.”