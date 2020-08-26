CODY, Wyo. - A new fire discovered Tuesday evening is burning east of the Crazy Creek campground in the Clark Fork Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest as crews worked to battle the nearby Painter Fire.

According to a release from the SNF, the Crazy Creek Fire is an estimated 2-acres and is burning in timber and grass. The suspected cause is lightning. No structures are threatened at this time.

Resources from the Painter Fire burning in the Clarks Fork Ranger District in Painter Creek, were assigned to the fire. Crews were able to prevent the Crazy Creek Fire from increasing before dark, SNF says.

The Painter Fire, located on the east side of Windy Mountain in Sunlight Basin, was also an estimated 2-acres in size and is determined to be lightning-caused.

Both fires had three helicopters responding with 16 Smokejumpers battling the Painter Fire. SNF says a crew of 20 people and SNF resources are working on the Crazy Creek Fire.