POWELL, Wyo. - On a crisp December morning, Santa and his elves are out early, delivering Christmas cheer – from horseback.

Cayla Norris, who with a group of friends started “Cowboys For Christmas” several years ago in Powell, said Santa, the Grinch, a wagon driver and several outriders deliver presents and Christmas trees to needy families, distributing gifts that have been donated by others in the community.

“Without the donations, we couldn't do it – without all the people supporting us,” said Norris. “It would not happen.”

Norris said the number of families they help out each year has grown, from just eight families in Powell, to 25 families in Powell and Cody, and smaller towns in the Big Horn Basin.

“We have 13 in Powell, 12 in Cody, and then we have Burlington, Basin, Byron, Lovell, Deaver, Greybull,” said Norris. “So we've expanded a lot over the last four years and it's just been an absolute blast.”

Norris says the families plan to expand next year’s outings for Cowboys for Christmas.

“Our hope is to expand, not just in the Bighorn basin, but throughout the state and maybe in the future, multi-state,” said Norris. “But right now we want to expand throughout the state, hopefully.”

Cowboys For Christmas is a family affair – young Wade Hill said he loves being Santa’s elf.

“It's for people in need,” Hill said, “and we get to carry Christmas trees all around town.”

The Christmas cheer they spread is reciprocated, Norris said, bringing the cowboys and cowgirls joy as well.

“It just warms our hearts to be able to help everybody,” said Norris, “and it's amazing, we love it.”

Anyone interested in helping out the Cowboys For Christmas effort can find out more about the group on their Facebook page.