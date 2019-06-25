Coroner: Wyoming man drowned while searching for antlers

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) - Investigators say an elderly western Wyoming man whose body was found in the Sweetwater River became hypothermic and drowned.

The Riverton Ranger reports 83-year-old Bill Lookingbill, of Lander, was antler hunting with his family when he went missing June 7. His body was found two days later lodged in a river log jam between steep canyon walls.

Cadaver dogs led searchers to the area, which had previously been unnavigable due to snowmelt flooding.

The Fremont County coroner's office has ruled Lookingbill's death an accident.

Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com

