CODY, Wyo. - A catastrophic injury doesn’t have to mean a death sentence for a horse. Dr. Ted Vlahos, a veterinarian in Cody, specializes in fitting horses for prosthetic limbs.

“After 9-11, we started having a lot of guys and girls come back from the Middle East with prosthetics. And it was intriguing to me, and I had a horse that needed to have that as an option, either an artificial limb prosthesis or be euthanized. So I did my first case in 2000.”

Vlahos said injuries like these have become routine for his practice.

“We've been fixing fractures successfully as veterinarians for about 40 years in the horse. This was one that was not salvageable. So we, the owners, elected to give them an artificial limb and we did the amputation and prosthesis here. So he spent a few months here in the clinic, and he's back in California running around and is a pretty happy horse.”

Dr. Vlahos explained that although his practice is based in Cody, he’s been able to travel the world helping horses with extreme injuries live normal lives.

“So we've done about 100 cases on four continents. And we prefer the horses come to Wyoming to our practice here, just because what makes an expert is if you've seen every complication possible… so I am an expert, and our job is to troubleshoot and deal with them.”

Vlahos explained that he works with two prosthetics companies, one in Michigan and one based here in Wyoming, to create the specialized limbs.

“So they've been really helpful to put together safe limbs for the horse. So we've had quite a few of them. We've done I think six of them this year.

Horses able to live normal lives after devastating injuries is possible, thanks to the work of specialists like Dr. Vlahos.

“It's not our everyday job, we see regular horses for everyday lameness and everyday preventive care, but we just kind of fell into this about 20 some years ago and it's worked out well.”