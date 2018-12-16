CODY, Wyo. – A sport that looks like a cross between tennis and badminton is so popular in Cody, the city is planning to convert some tennis courts to accommodate the new sport. Pickle Ball has filled the indoor courts at the Paul Stock Recreation Center.

Pickle ball is a noisy sport, but a very popular one in Cody, and apparently elsewhere.

Recreation Center Member and former Cody Mayor Ken Stockwell commented, “Pickle ball is the fastest growing sport in America. And it took off here three or four years ago.”

Parks and Recreation Director Rick Manchester said, “It’s growing. It’s definitely evolving from a ‘Lets give it a try’ to anywhere from now we have anywhere from 20 to 50 or 60 pickleball players every day.”

Manchester said the players fill two basketball courts in off peak times. He says it is a healthy sport that is lower impact to the upper body.

He said players, “Come in at five in the morning and play, and there’s a group that comes at eight, and then ten.”

The city is working with a Pickle Ball club to build new set of courts outside.

Manchester added, “…and there’s a group in town that’s played fundraiser tournaments.”

Manchester said the group needs to raise $200,000 to turn tennis courts in this park on Newton Avenue into pickle ball courts.

He commented, “They have about $100,000 set aside already.”

We asked some players if they would use an outdoor court in Cody.

John Robb answered, “Playing out in the sunshine is beautiful.”

Stockwell said outdoor courts in the south draw hundreds of players each day.

He said, “I’m really excited that the city and community is putting together outdoors courts for summertime play.”