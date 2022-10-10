Cody taxidermist creates out-of-this-world animals

CODY, Wyo. - At Nature’s Design Taxidermy in Cody, Ray Hatfield has dozens of unique animals on display. Mixed in with the grizzly bears and elk that would be expected in a Wyoming taxidermy shop are warthogs, musk ox, lions and other exotic species.

But Hatfield has other creatures on display at his showroom that nature didn’t design. Like this Scorpiobeast, made from parts of a black wildebeest with ostrich legs and mountain goat horns, and some epoxy sculpting to complete the look.

“If the mounts are falling apart, we try to use them up instead of throwing them away,“ said Hatfield.

Hatfield said he started making the crazy creatures about 5 years ago out of pieces left behind. So far he’s created a Minotaur and an Elkosaurus, all of which he’s already sold.

“We had the elkosaurus, which isn’t here anymore, up at the Montana fair,” he said, “and it got thousands of pictures up there.”

The creature currently in the works Hatfield calls a Crocosaurus.

“The Crocosaurus is going to be an alligator head with an ostrich body,” said Hatfield, “and it’ll have a long dinosaur-type tail.“

Hatfield says that they’ll do special orders, as well.

“We’ve got a request for a seven-foot Jackalope, so we’ll do that.”

But if you can’t make it to his showroom in Cody, you might be able to catch this show on the road.

“I think we’ve got 20 oddities shows set up for next year all over the U.S., from Philadelphia to Portland,” said Hatfield – who is taking Halloween decorations to the next level.