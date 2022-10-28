Press release from St. Vincent Healthcare

Cody, Wyo. (October 26, 2022) -- Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent Healthcare, now part of Intermountain Healthcare, have partnered to launch a flight program that will serve the needs of the Greater Wyoming Basin Region with high-quality, cost-effective transport services. This service will be Wyoming’s only hospital-owned flight program located in the Cowboy State.

“With the recent closures of EMS (Emergency Medical Services) services and the high costs of air medical transport, we feel that the establishment of an air medical flight program located in the Big Horn Basin will provide a lower cost and a higher quality of care to patients in Northern Wyoming,” said Doug McMillan, Cody Regional Health CEO.

Cody Regional Health operates the largest EMS network in Northern Wyoming, while St. Vincent Healthcare has operated HELP Flight, an air medical transport program, for over 40 years. Together, the two organizations aim to strengthen and sustain EMS services in Northern Wyoming.

“We are always looking to further support the communities we serve by expanding access to care and finding solutions to help ease the way for our patients, so they can receive the medical treatment and services they need,” stated Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare and Intermountain Healthcare’s Montana | Wyoming Market. “That’s why we are proud to partner with Cody Regional Health as we work together to establish a service that will better care for Northern Wyomingites.”

The flight program will launch with one rotor wing aircraft and is expected to be operational in Spring of 2023.