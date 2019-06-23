Cody - For the first time in decades, a big name country western artist is performing in Northwest Wyoming. And the admission is free. Clint Black’s concert at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds is a benefit to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

It will happen in Cody Thursday, June 27. The concert is sponsored by the Big Horn Radio Network, which operates 23 radio stations in Northern Wyoming. The network is co-owned by Larry and Susan Patrick.

Admission is free, but attendees are asked to donate money to St. Jude Hospital. Susan Patrick says she and her husband will match all the money raised with their own donation.

She admits the benefit concert is a new idea for Northern Wyoming.

Patrick said, “To my knowledge, it’s unique. certainly not in this region that i know of. but it’s also in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Stampede.”

Patrick said this will be Black’s first free benefit concert, and his first visit to Cody. She and her husband met Black while they were supporting the Childrens Hospital.

She said, “Across our stations in northern wyoming, we’ve raised about a million three for st. jude over the last number of years. there’s been children from wyoming who have gone there. st. jude benefits because they share all their vaccines and cures all over the world.”

Patrick said some people have told her they will be lined up for the free concert hours ahead of the evening performance. She’s heard from people who are coming from as far away as Texas.